Uttarakhand Disaster: 53 Bodies Recovered So Far

By Pratidin Bureau
47

In a development in the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident that triggered flash floods last week, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said a total of 53 bodies have been recovered to date.


“A total of 53 bodies recovered so far; rescue operation underway at Tapovan Tunnel in Joshimath, Chamoli,” said the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Monday.

A rescue operation is still underway at the Tapovan Tunnel in Chamoli. The number indicates that over 150 persons are still missing going by the initial estimates.

PK Tiwari, Commandant of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Sunday said “Tonnes of the debris is stuck inside the tunnel. There is a limitation to the amount of work that can be done.”

