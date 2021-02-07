Uttarakhand Disaster: All 16 Trapped Rescued From Tapovan Tunnel

In a major relief in the Uttarakhand flash floods disaster, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police have rescued all 16 people trapped inside a tunnel near Tapovan in Chamoli.

According to several media outlets, ITBP chief SS Deswal has confirmed at least nine to ten bodies have been so far recovered from the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) site in Tapovan, while, around 150 are feared to be dead.

The NTPC project in Tapovan was swept away completely. At least 40 people were working at the plant during the time of the incident

The ITBP said that the flash flood was reported at 10.45 am in the Rishi Ganga river after a glacier broke. The volume of water increased exponentially pushing the Rishiganga hydro project near Raini village completely devastated.

Teams of ITBP, Indian Airforce, Indian Army, NDRF and SDRF are all deployed at the site and rescue works are underway.