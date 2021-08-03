Uttarakhand Extends COVID-19 Curfew Till August 10

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday announced that the COVID-19 curfew will remain in effect till August 10, however, vaccination in the state will continue during the period, as per an official order issued by the state government.

“COVID-19 curfew to remain in force from 6 am of August 3 till 6 am on August 10,” it said, according to news agency ANI.

“During the COVID curfew, COVID-19 vaccination will continue to take place in the state,” the order stated.

The state government has also permitted a maximum of 50 persons to participate in funeral processions.

Meanwhile, the state government on August 2 reopened schools for students of Classes IX-XII. Schools for Classes VI-VIII will reopen from August 16. The Uttarakhand government issued a set of fresh Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for reopening of schools.

“All schools have been asked to strictly follow COVID 19 protocols and classes will function in two shifts where a number of students is higher”, Uttrakhand Education Minister Arvind Pandey had tweeted.

Uttarakhand on Monday reported 37 new COVID-19 cases, 71 recoveries, and zero deaths.

According to the state health bulletin, there are 637 active cases in the state. The cumulative recoveries stand at 3,28,224 while the death toll is at 7,363.

The recovery rate stood at 95.93 percent while the sample positivity rate on Monday was 0.16 percent.

