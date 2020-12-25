Top StoriesNational

Uttarakhand: Farmers Run Tractor Over Barricade In Clash

By Pratidin Bureau
Pic Courtesy - ANI
0

Farmers who are protesting against the farm laws clashed with the police in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar on Friday. Dramatic visuals show protestors running a tractor over a barricade as dozens of policemen try to hold them back.

News agency ANI posted a video a twitter showed a large crowd in a clash with policemen. Few of them drove a tractor over the barricade, running it down and forcing through.

Thousands of farmers have been camping out near the capital’s entry points since last month against the three new laws.

Farmer unions have demanded a total repeal of the laws and warned of a bigger agitation if their demands are not met.

So far, several rounds of talks between ministers and farmer leaders have failed to produce a breakthrough.

