Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: 10 Bodies Recovered, Rescue Ops On

The rescue operations at Uttarakhand’s Chamoli went overnight after a massive glacier burst on Sunday which led to an avalanche in which at least 10 died and over hundreds missing.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF, Uttarkhand’s State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, Indian Army have been pressed into the rescue operations. Specialised teams of Indian Air Force, Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) have reached the spot for surveillance, special reconnaissance. Navy’s diving teams have been kept on standby for flash flood relief operations.

According to reports, at least eight bodies have been recovered from the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) site in the Tapovan area, informed SS Deswal, Director General, ITBP. Nearly 180 sheep and goats were believed to have been swept away in the flash flood. Five locals, including three shepherds and two women who were cutting grass, lost their lives.

According to IAF initial recce report, Tapovan hydro-electric power dam, also known as Rishi Ganga Pour Project, got completely washed away, reported Hindustan Times

At least four hydropower projects in the area have been damaged, including NTPC’s Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower plant.

Two bridges at the entrance of Malari valley have also been washed away.