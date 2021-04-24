Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: 384 Rescued, 8 Bodies Recovered

The Indian Army on Saturday announced that 384 persons have been rescued who were trapped or stranded after a glacier burst occurred on Friday evening in Sumna, Neeti Valley near the India-China border in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

8 bodies have been recovered as well. Meanwhile, search operations are still underway.

“384 BRO persons moved to safety. Eight snow trapped bodies recovered from the two BRO Camps. Six critically injured being evacuated. Air sorties are being attempted to assist medical evacuation. Rescue operations by Army continue unabated,” a faction of Indian Army, Surya Command said.

In another tweet, it informed, “A BRO (Border Roads Organisation) Camp came under an avalanche in the afternoon of 23 Apr during heavy snowfall in Sumna area of Joshimath Sector in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. While 55 BRO persons could be mustered at first count, blizzard conditions kept rescue operations at bay till late evening.”

It further stated another 150 General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) personnel trapped in the BRO Camp have been rescued and brought to safety during the rescue operation that was undertaken by the Army at night.

Mountaineering rescue teams and air efforts are at stand by for further rescue operations, said the Indian Army.