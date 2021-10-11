Uttarakhand: Minister Yashpal Arya, MLA Sanjeev Arya Join Congress

BJP Leader Yashpal Arya and his son Sanjeev Arya on Monday joined Congress. Yashpal Arya was the transport minister in the Uttarakhand government while his son is an MLA from Nainital.

Yashpal Arya and Sanjeev joined the Congress in the presence of party leaders Harish Rawat, Randeep Surjewala and KC Venugopal in Delhi.

Yashpal Arya was inducted into the party after he resigned as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “He has also tendered resignation from the post of Uttarakhand cabinet minister,” Congress leader Randeep Surjewala was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

While inducting the father-son duo into the party, KC Venugopal said it was like a “home coming” for Yashpal Arya as he had been the PCC chief of Uttrakhand earlier. Yashpal Arya was the chief of the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee (Uttarakhand PCC) from 2007 till 2014.

KC Venugopal further said the leaders’ “joining [the Congress] is a clear indication of which way the wind is blowing in Uttrakhand.”

