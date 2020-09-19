National

Uttarakhand Opposition Leader Tests Covid +ve

By Pratidin Bureau
18

Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly Indira Hridayesh has tested positive for coronavirus, said Pradesh Congress Vice President Dhirendra Pratap on Saturday.

Her test report came positive late on Friday night. Hridayesh is being brought here to be admitted at the Max Hospital, he said.

She had been admitted at Shushila Tiwari Government Hospital, Haldwani on Friday morning after being diagnosed with pneumonia, he added.

Hridayesh will not attend Sunday’s meeting of the state assembly’s business advisory committee ahead of its monsoon session beginning on September 23.

