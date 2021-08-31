Uttarakhand Reports 1st Case of AY.12 Sub-Lineage of Delta Variant

Uttarakhand reported first case of the ‘AY.12’ sub-lineage of COVID-19’s Delta variant just a month ahead of the potential third wave of the pandemic in Kotdwar area of Pauri Garhwal district, Chief Medical Officer Manoj Sharma said.

The state health department has issued necessary guidelines and the patient has been placed under home quarantine. A medical team from the health department is regularly monitoring the patient’s condition.

Relatives and other people who have come in contact with the patient are also being traced. Covid-19 tests are also being done at all entry points of the Pauri Garhwal district as 15 new coronavirus infections have been reported in the past 24 hours, reported Times Now.

“The travel history of the patient of Delta Plus variant of coronavirus is being taken. Along with this, the relatives and other people who came in contact with the patient are being traced,” Sharma said.

Meanwhile, the number of cases of the Delta Plus variant in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand rose to 15 after another case was reported on Monday.

The highly-contagious variant of the virus in the patient was confirmed on August 27, though the person has no symptoms so far. Along with home isolation, RT-PCR tests are also being done on people in his village, including family members, the report said.

“Information about the traveling history of the infected person is being obtained,” Rudraprayag CMO BK Shukla said.

The state health department also reported 3 more cases of Delta Plus variant in Udham Singh Nagar, taking the total number of the new strain to 5; one infected person is missing.

The Uttarakhand administration has increased checking in Sirohbagad and Chirbatia borders of the district in view of the new developments.

