Vaccination Drive for People Above 18 Starts at GMCH

The COVID-19 vaccination process for people above 18 years has been started at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday. Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the vaccination drive at GMCH.

Inaugurating the vaccination drive, Sarma said that the people don’t want to test for COVID-19 but when their oxygen level will drop to 70 they will rush to hospital and this is the reason for which the number of deaths increased.

He further stated that at present the beds are available in the hospitals but if the cases will increase then we will have to think over it.

Meanwhile, a COVID care center has been started at Royal Global School. “If we cross 10,000 cases then it will be a problem. I request people to come up for tests. We have seen that out of 100 85 patients stay in the house and when their health deteriorates they come to the hospital in the last stage for which the death rate has increased,” added Sarma.