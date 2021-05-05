HealthTop Stories

Vaccination Drive for People Above 18 Starts at GMCH

By Pratidin Bureau
66

The COVID-19 vaccination process for people above 18 years has been started at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday. Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the vaccination drive at GMCH.

Inaugurating the vaccination drive, Sarma said that the people don’t want to test for COVID-19 but when their oxygen level will drop to 70 they will rush to hospital and this is the reason for which the number of deaths increased.

He further stated that at present the beds are available in the hospitals but if the cases will increase then we will have to think over it.

Related News

14-Day Lockdown In Odisha From Today

Lockdown in Kathmandu Valley Extended Till May 12

India Logs Over 3.8 Lakh Fresh COVID Cases

Mamata Banerjee Takes Oath as Bengal CM for 3rd Time

Meanwhile, a COVID care center has been started at Royal Global School. “If we cross 10,000 cases then it will be a problem. I request people to come up for tests. We have seen that out of 100 85 patients stay in the house and when their health deteriorates they come to the hospital in the last stage for which the death rate has increased,” added Sarma.

You might also like
Regional

Bokajan: Huge Amount of Ganja Seized, 4 Arrested

Top Stories

Assam Fighting COVID-19, Flood & Erosion simultaneously: Sonowal

Regional

Assam: 16 COVID Patients Discharged Today

World

US-EU trade war escalates, Russia joins the table

Regional

Drugs Seized In Maligaon: 2 Arrested

Regional

ULFA (I) cadre arrested in Guwahati

Comments
Loading...