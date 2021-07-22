Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday informed that the contents about various aspects of the North Eastern Region have been included in the current NCERT textbooks for different disciplines of Social Sciences

Replying to a query by BJD MP Sujeet Kumar, the Union Minister stated that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has included the syllabi related to the Northeastern region in subjects such as History, Geography, Political Science, and Sociology.

Further, supplementary reading material, namely, “Women of North-East India: Making a Difference” and “North East India: People, History, and Culture” have also been developed by NCERT, an autonomous government organization whose books are prescribed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from classes I to XII.

“Consequent upon announcement of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, a new National Curriculum Framework (NCF) will be prepared followed by the development of new textbooks in all subjects, after extensive research and consultation,” the minister added in his reply.

Notably, in June this year, students, academics, professionals, politicians, and activists across the eight northeastern states – Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura – bombarded the microblogging site with #AchapterforNE and #NortheastMatters campaigns.-

Mayur Jyoti Kaushik, an Assam-based student, behind the campaign, stated the region deserved a chapter in NCERT textbooks as a primer for students elsewhere in the country.