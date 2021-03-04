Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon In Arunachal To Shoot Upcoming Film

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are currently in Arunachal Pradesh to shoot for their upcoming film ‘Bhediya’

Upon reaching the frontier state, the actors and crew members met with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu at his office on Wednesday.

“Pleased to meet Bollywood Star Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon and their team during their call on. They are in Arunachal to shoot for the movie ‘Bhediya’. Happy to know they are enjoying their time here and are keen on promoting Arunachal as popular film destination,” the CM tweeted.

“It was lovely meeting Amar Kaushik, a popular Bollywood Director during his call on with producer team of movie ‘Bhediya’. Kaushik grew up in Arunachal. His father was a forest ranger who worked for the Indian Forest Service and his mother a school teacher,” Pema Khandu added.

As per reports, the film will be shot at Ziro, Sagalee and parts of Pakke Kesseng district over a span of two months. At least 70 per cent of the artists are from Arunachal Pradesh. The film is set to promote the state’s culture and tourism in a vast way.

Moreover, local rapper Kheko will also be part of the film.