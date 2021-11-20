Varun Gandhi Attacks PM Modi on Delaying Farm Laws’ U-turn

On Saturday, BJP MP Varun Gandhi posted a letter online to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, listing four big demands following the center’s surprise cancellation of the controversial farm laws.

The MP demanded Rs. 1 crore compensation for those who died in the course of the year-long protest reminding the Prime Minister that over 700 farmers would have still been alive had he taken the decision earlier.

“All politically motivated false” police cases filed against farmers must be dropped and their calls for widening the program of guaranteed prices for farm produce known as Minimum Support Price or MSP be accepted, saying their movement wouldn’t end without it, Varun Gandhi added.

The case of deaths of protesters in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri last month where a BJP minister’s son and aides have been accused of running over a group of farmers and leaving eight people dead has also been raised by Mr. Gandhi.

