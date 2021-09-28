VC Naidu To Address Special Arunachal Assembly Session On Oct 9

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will be addressing a ‘special’ assembly session by the Arunachal Pradesh Governor on October 9 on his two day visit to the state.

According to a media report, in exercise of powers conferred upon him by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr BD Mishra has summoned the Seventh Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh to meet for its Eighth (Special) Session on 9th of October 2021 (Saturday) in view of the Vice President of India’s address at 11.15 am to the members of the House in the Legislative Assembly chamber at Itanagar, an official communiqué said here today.

The Vice President will inaugurate the Assembly library besides addressing the special House session. He will also inaugurate auditorium and the paper recycling unit at the Assembly complex the same day, official sources said.

Sources also added that Naidu will also pay a visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum here in the evening. After the night halt at the Raj Bhavan here, he will leave for the national capital the next morning.