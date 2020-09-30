Top StoriesRegional

Verdict on Dr. Deben Dutta Murder Case Postponed

By Pratidin Bureau
The date of verdict on the murder of Dr. Deben Dutta has been postponed to October 5.

The judgment, that was supposed to be passed today, has now been pushed to the 5th of October by Jorhat District Sessions Court.

It is to be noted that a 73-year-old doctor, Dr. Deben Dutta, was lynched by a mob at a tea estate in Teok where he had volunteered his services after retirement just a few years ago.

He was lynched to death after being accused of negligence by the mob. A 74 second video was circulated which depicted the brutal nature of the assault.

Recently on September 23, one of the accused involved in the murder case of Dr Deben Dutta, Durga Majhi, died in Jorhat jail under mysterious circumstances.    

