Veteran Actor Rishi Kapoor Hospitalized

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, said his elder brother Randhir Kapoor.

The 67-year-old actor was taken to H N Reliance hospital by his family after he complaints about breathing problem.

His brother Randhir Kapoor said that Rishi is suffering from cancer and complaints about some breathing problem, so he has been admitted to the hospital. However, he is stable now.

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

His family member informed that he was hospitalized twice in February.

He was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he was attending a family function. At the time, Mr. Kapoor had said that he was suffering from an “infection”.

After his return to Mumbai, he was again admitted to a hospital with viral fever. He was discharged soon after.

Rishi Kapoor, who is quite active on social media, hasn’t posted anything on his Twitter account since April 2.

The actor recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film “The Intern” with Deepika Padukone.