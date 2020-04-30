Veteran Actor Rishi Kapoor Passes Away

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday morning at a Mumbai hospital. He was 67. The actor was admitted to a hospital at Mumbai on Wednesday and breathed his last today morning.

The 67-year-old actor was taken to H N Reliance hospital by his family after he complaints about breathing problem.

His brother Randhir Kapoor said that Rishi is suffering from cancer and complaints about some breathing problem, so he has been admitted to the hospital yesterday.

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

His family member informed that he was hospitalized twice in February.

He was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he was attending a family function. At the time, Mr. Kapoor had said that he was suffering from an “infection”.

After his return to Mumbai, he was again admitted to a hospital with viral fever. He was discharged soon after.