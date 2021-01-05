Veteran Actress Mira Biswas Passes Away

Noted Assamese actress Mira Biswas passed away on Tuesday. She was 78 years old.

Biswas breathed her last at Down Town Hospital in Guwahati and her body will be donated to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) tomorrow.

Her retina was donated to Shankardev Netralaya today.

Notably, she has been recognised as the first artiste to be produced from Nalbari. She made her debut in the film Xarapat by Anwar Hussain.

She featured in critically acclaimed film ‘Water’ by filmmaker Deepa Mehta.

The last film she featured was Ratnakar.

She is also the mother to Bandit Queen actress Seema Biswas. Mira Biswas was born in Nalbari on December 31, 1943.