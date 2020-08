Veteran Assamese folk singer Archana Mahanta has breathed her last today, as per sources. However, the hospital authorities are yet to make an official declaration of her demise.

It must be noted that the ace singer, following a major brain stroke, was admitted to the Health City hospital in Guwahati.

Mahanta was the widow of renowned and much celebrated singer late Khagen Mahanta and was the mother of singer Angaraag “Papon” Mahanta.