Veteran Bengali Actor Manu Mukherjee Passes Away At 90

Manu Mukherjee, a veteran Bengali actor, has died on Sunday following a cardiac arrest in Kolkata. He was 90.

Mukherjee started his film career with Mrinal Sen’s Nil Akasher Niche (1958). He earned praise for his roles in Satyajit Ray’s Joy Baba Felunath and Ganashatru. He had also received critical appreciation for his acting in Patalghar, a children’s fantasy film.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned his death and tweeted – “Saddened at the passing away of veteran theatre and film actor Manu Mukherjee. We conferred on him the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Tele-Samman Awards 2015. My condolences to his family, colleagues and admirers.”

West Bengal Motion Pictures Artists’ Forum also condoled his death along with many other Bengali actors.