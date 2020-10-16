Veteran Cong Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Tests Covid +ve

Veteran Congress leader and leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine.

He informed the same through his twitter handle and advised people who came in contact with him to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am in home quarantine. Those who came in contact with me in last few days may kindly follow the protocol,” he tweeted.

According to news agency PTI, several other senior Congress leaders like Ahmed Patel, Motilal Vora and Abhishek Singhvi had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier.

Mr Azad, who spearheaded the Congress attack in parliament against the Centre’s farm laws last month, met with President Ram Nath Kovind and demanded that he returned the bills.

Furthermore, India’s coronavirus tally surged to 73.7 lakh cases after a fresh spike of 63,371 COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours.