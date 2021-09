Veteran Congress leader, former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member Oscar Fernandes died at a private hospital on Monday.



He was 80, family sources said.



Fernandes was hospitalised in July after suffering a fall while doing yoga at his house. He had also undergone a surgery to remove a clot in his brain, said a PTI report.

