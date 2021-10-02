Veteran Congress leader Tajdar Babar Passes Away

Veteran Congress leader mother of former Delhi mayor Farhad Suri, Tajdar Babar died on Saturday.

Tajdar Babar was an MLA from the erstwhile Minto Road constituency, which later became a part of the New Delhi Assembly and earlier represented by former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and now current CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Babar was also the former chief of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC).

Paying tribute to the veteran leader, the Congress party said that her body was kept in the community building Nizamuddin East from 12:00 noon to 4:30 pm for last darshan.

Expressing his condolences to the family and friends of Tajdar Babar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also tweeted, “We remember her commitment towards the people of Delhi and the values of the Congress party.”

Party spokesperson Pawan Khera called her a “strong pillar of Congress party”.

ALSO READ: Khadi National Flag Weighing 1000kg Unveiled In Leh