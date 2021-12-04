Veteran Indian Journalist Vinod Dua Dies At 67

Veteran Indian journalist and Padmashree recipient Vinod Dua passed away on Saturday after he was in an intensive care unit of a Delhi hospital.

Earlier this year, 67-year-old Dua detected Covid-19, and ever since his health deteriorated.

A pioneer in broadcast journalism, he contributed majorly to Doordarshan and NDTV. He also worked with the India Today group, Zee News, and Sahara TV.

In 1996, he became the first electronic media journalist to be bestowed with the esteemed Ramnath Goenka Award for excellence in the field of journalism.

Mallika Dua, his daughter, an actor, and comedian took to social media and wrote, “Our irreverent, fearless and extraordinary father, Vinod Dua has passed away. He lived an inimitable life, rising from the refugee colonies of Delhi to the peak of journalistic excellence for over 42 years, always, always speaking truth to power. He is now with our mom, his beloved wife Chinna in heaven where they will continue to sing, cook, travel, and drive each other up the wall.”

Vinod’s wife Padmavati “Chinna” Dua, a top radiologist, succumbed to Covid-19 this year in June after combating the deadly contagion for a long time during the second wave.

Mallika also informed that Vinod’s cremation will take place on December 5 at the Lodhi crematorium.

