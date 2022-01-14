Veteran Journalist Kamal Khan Passes Away Aged 61

Veteran journalist Kamal Khan passed away on Friday at his residence in Uttar Pradash’s Lucknow following a heart attack.

Kamal Khan had been associated with NDTV for over three decades and was known for his outstanding reporting of Uttar Pradesh politics and his elegant language. His work stood out for its perceptiveness and integrity.

The veteran journalist was working on the upcoming UP polls and his last report was on the high-profile exits of BJP MLAs prior to the imminent polls in the state.

Tributes flew in from all over the country with political leaders as well as the common people mourning his sudden and untimely demise.

A statement from the office of UP Chief Minister read, “Yogi Adityanathji has condoled the death of senior journalist Kamal Khan. Praying for the peace of the departed soul, the Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members”.

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav wrote on Twitter in Hindi, “The passing of Kamal Khanji, who emerged as a serious voice of journalism, is very sad! The deep voice of his truth will always remain… My heartfelt tribute!”

“The news of Kamal Khan’s demise is sad. He was a good and respected journalist. My condolences to his loved ones,” said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Born in 1960, Kamal Khan passed away aged 61. He was born in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow and had studied in Russia. He was the recipient of several prestigious awards including the Ramnath Goenka Award and the Ganesh Shankar Award from the president of India.

