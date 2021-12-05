Veteran Kannada Actor S Shivaram Passes Away Aged 83

Veteran Kannada actor S Shivaram sadly passed away aged 83 on Saturday at a private hospital. His stint in the film industry ran for over six decades.

S Lakshmish, the actor’s son informed the media of his death. Speaking outside the hospital, he said, “My father Shivaram is no more with us. Doctors at Prashant Hospital had done their best to help him recover but unfortunately destiny had its plan. We have to accept it”.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai visited Thyagarajanagar to offer floral tributes and mourned his death, announcing that his body will be laid with full state honours. The last rites will be performed today.

Shivaram, who was born in a Tamil Brahmin family on January 28, 1938, was popular for his roles in ‘Gejje Pooje’ and ‘Upasane’. He was a versatile actor who had taken up roles as the lead as well as the supporting character in over 60 films.

He had also directed films along with producing some of them. His debut film was ‘Beratha Jeeva’ which was released in 1965. He stamped his authority in the industry after starring in ‘Dudde Doddappa’ and ‘Lagna Patrike’.

He was still active and had recently done the film ‘Snehitha’.

CM Bommai said, “Shivaram had carved a niche for himself in the world of art. He had breathed life into every character he played as an actor. Most of his movies notched big success”.

He further added, “Shivaram’s contribution to Kannada film industry is immense. He has left his stamp as assistant director, director, producer, and actor in his six-decade-long professional life in Kannada filmdom. He made a mark as an actor in films like Sharapanjara, Shubhamangala, Nagarahavu directed by Puttanna Kanagal”.

Meanwhile, former CM BS Yediyurappa also mourned his death and tweeted, “I am deeply saddened by the news that the veteran actor of Kannada cinema is no more. He was also a director and producer. He had also acted in several television serials”.

Former Indian cricket captain Anil Kumble also mourned the veteran actor’s demise. He took to Twitter to write, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Shivaram Anna. He was an icon, an institution, and leaves behind a rich legacy. Huge loss to the Kannada film industry. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and well wishers”.

ALSO READ: Assam: 3 Held With 29 Cartons Of Illegal Liquor In Chaygaon