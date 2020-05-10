Veteran scribe Suresh Borthakur dies at 80

Veteran scribe, founder president of All Assam Journalist Union (AAJU), writer and educationist Suresh Chandra Borthakur has passed away, this afternoon. He was 80.

Borthakur, who once served The Assam Tribune as the Halem correspondent, was critically ill and undergoing treatment in the ICU at Dispur Polyclinic since Tuesday. The octogenarian was undergoing treatment at the JK Hospital of Biswanath Chariali for the past one week, following which he was referred to Guwahati for better treatment.

Following Borthakur’s death, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed his grief on extended his condolences to his family.