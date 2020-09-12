Top StoriesEntertainmentNational

Veteran Singer Anuradha Paudwal's Son Dies at 35

Son of veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal, Aditya Paudwal, who was also an accomplished music composer himself, died in Mumbai today of kidney failure. He was 35-years-old.

The news of his death was revealed by singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan through a social media post.

Mahadevan, in his eulogy, wrote, “Devastated hearing this news. Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more. What an amazing musician. What a lovely human being with a beautiful sense of humour. We have collaborated on so many projects. Just can’t come to terms with this. Prayers for his family. Love you Aditya … Will miss you.”

The Indian Express quoted him as saying, “”Aditya was only 35 and such a vivacious person. He was unwell for many many years actually. He had some physical ailments on and off, because of which he also had hypertension. He was unwell many years ago but then he recovered. He even got fit, but it recurred. It had to do something with his lungs and finally, his kidneys failed. Last four days he was in the hospital, in the ICU and this morning he passed away. Very sad.”  

