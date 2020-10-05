Veteran SP Leader Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies at 92

Former MLC of Samajwadi Party Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on Saturday night at his native village Kakor in Purwa. He was 92.

According to reports, the veteran leader had been fighting illness for several days. His last rites were performed on Sunday at Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was said to share close ties with Samajwadi Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav paid a tribute on his demise.

Yadav, who was elected sarpanch of his village at the age of 21 in 1949, was the block chief for 15 years and a member of the Legislative Council for 20 consecutive years. He was a three-time member of the Legislative Council and also the block chief of Auraiya’s block, Bhagya Nagar twice.

With a keen sense of politics, he became sarpanch in 1949 and consecutively won the post for five terms. He was the block chief of Bhagya Nagar from 1973 to 1988 and was then elected to the Legislative Council for the first time in 1990. He continued to be a member of the Legislative Council from the local body constituency till 2010.

His grandson Gaurav Yadav said that he had recently returned home from a Kanpur hospital; however his health deteriorated again.

SP district president Rajveer Singh Yadav, former MLA Pradeep Yadav, Indrapal Singh Pal, former district president Ashok Yadav, former principal Dr. Ajab Singh Yadav, former Block Chief Vinay Yadav, Vaikunth Yadav, and other leaders reached the village and paid tribute to the late leader. His grandson Gaurav Yadav said that recently he returned home from the Regency Hospital in Kanpur.