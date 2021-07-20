NationalTop Stories

Vice President Extends Greetings On Eid-al-Adha

By Pratidin Bureau

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday greeted people on the eve of Eid-al-Adha and urged them to celebrate the festival while maintaining COVID-appropriate behaviour.

In his message to the countrymen, Naidu said Eid-al-Adha, the festival of sacrifice, exemplifies ultimate devotion to God.

Also Read: Senior IPS Officer Suspended For ‘Numerous’ Foreign Visits
Related News

Finance Min To Implement Dearness Allowance Hike From July 1

At 1.27% Assam Sees Sharp Dip In Covid Positivity Rate,…

Assam Receives Over 5.5 Lakh Doses Of Covishield Vaccine…

Assam CM Demands Ban on Amnesty International In India

“In our country, festivals are occasions for families and communities to come together and celebrate. But due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we will have to remain content with modest celebrations this year,” he said.

The Vice President urged people to celebrate Eid by taking the utmost precautions and adhering to COVID safety norms.

“May this Eid-ul-Zuha bring peace, harmony, and happiness in our lives,” he added.

Also Read: PM Kisan Scheme: Assam To Recover ₹554 Cr Transferred To 8.35L Ineligible Farmers
You might also like
Top Stories

Corona virus now Pandemic

Top Stories

News Breakfast @6

Top Stories

First ‘Oxygen Express’ Reaches Delhi With 70 Tonnes Of Oxygen

Assam

GMC yet to shift dumping ground from Deepor Beel

Top Stories

Congress Wins Garo Hills ADC Polls By Close Margin

National

12-Year-Boy To Appear Class 10 Board Exam

Comments
Loading...