Vice President Extends Greetings On Eid-al-Adha

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday greeted people on the eve of Eid-al-Adha and urged them to celebrate the festival while maintaining COVID-appropriate behaviour.

In his message to the countrymen, Naidu said Eid-al-Adha, the festival of sacrifice, exemplifies ultimate devotion to God.

“In our country, festivals are occasions for families and communities to come together and celebrate. But due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we will have to remain content with modest celebrations this year,” he said.

The Vice President urged people to celebrate Eid by taking the utmost precautions and adhering to COVID safety norms.

“May this Eid-ul-Zuha bring peace, harmony, and happiness in our lives,” he added.