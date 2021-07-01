Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Turns 72

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu turned 72 on Tuesday. Naidu, who needs no introduction, is the man who has worked and impressed in many capacities in his long political career. Whenever there is a crisis in any corner of the country, he is a genius who can solve the problem in his own style being a troubleshooter. Moreover, he is a pride of the Telugu people as he is now holding the post of Vice President, one of the highest positions in the country.

M Venkaiah Naidu was born on July 1, 1949, to Rangaish Naidu and Ramanamma in Chavatapalem, Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh. After his primary education, M Venkaiah Naidu obtained his BA degree in Political Science from VR College, Nellore and then completed his BL from Andhra University in Visakhapatnam and received his law degree. Born into a farming family, Venkaiah Naidu was fascinated by politics from his student days and has volunteered for RSS since childhood. With this, he became accustomed to a life of discipline and moral values.



He joined ABVP as a college student and worked actively. In addition to VR College, he also served as the President of the Students’ Union at Andhra University and played an active role in the Jai Andhra movement in 1972. He started movements in Vijayawada and Nellore and came to light at once with his eloquence. The election of ABVP President on behalf of Andhra Law College was a turning point in Venkaiah’s life. In 1972, Venkaiah actively participated in the Jai Andhra movement.

