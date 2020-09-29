Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu Tests COVID +VE

Indian Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A statement from the Vice President’s office said that the Vice President underwent a Covid-19 test today morning.

Furthermore, Naidu is asymptomatic and is under home quarantine.

“The Vice President of India, who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is, however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation,” read the official statement.