VIDEO: “Media Will Go, We’ll Remain” – UP DM Threatens Hathras Family

District Magistrate (DM) of Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras Praveen Kumar has been caught on camara threatening the family of the woman who was gang-raped and tortured that sparked nationwide outrage.

In the video that surfaced online, the DM in the video can be heard threatening the father of the woman to change his statement.

“Do not finish your credibility. These media people are here today and tomorrow they will leave. Only we will be here. It is up to you to change your statement or not. We can also change,” he said.

Family members have also alleged that before media focus shifted to the case, kin of the accused threatened them that they would lose another daughter if they do not withdraw their police complaint.

The UP Police and district management have come under fire for their handling of the incident. Family members of the victim have claimed that her body was cremated in the middle of the night against their consent.

The young woman from Hathras died on Tuesday days after being gang raped and tortured, strangled, brutalised and suffered cervical spine injury, her autopsy report said. Although the “final diagnosis” does not mention rape, the report refers to tears in her private parts.

The UP police took away body and cremated the body at night against her family’s wishes and during their absence.