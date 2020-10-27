Top StoriesNationalRegional

Vigilance Awareness Week Observed from Today

By Pratidin Bureau
69

The Vigilance Awareness Week is being observed from Tuesday (October 27) till the 2nd of November.
 
This year the theme is – Satark Bharat, Samriddh Bharat (Vigilant India, Prosperous India). Central Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari administered the pledge at Central Vigilance Commission, New Delhi.
 
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kothari said, we all should work with integrity and probity.
  
The CBI is hosting a three-day National Conference on Vigilance and Anti-Corruption beginning today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event via video conferencing this evening.

Meanwhile, the Assam Police have also observed the vigilance awareness week in different districts by taking a pledge promising zero-tolerance against corruption.

