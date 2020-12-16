Vijay Diwas 2020: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Martyrs

On the occasion of ‘Vijay Diwas’ on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the National War Memorial in Delhi and paid tribute to the martyrs of the 1971 India-Pakistan war that made Bangladesh an independent country.

PM Modi also lit ‘Swanim Vijay Mashaal’ – a symbol of victory. Four such mashaals or torches will be carried to various parts of the country, including to villages of Param Vir Chakra and MahaVir Chakra Awardees of 1971 War.

Apart from the former, various commemorative events will be conducted across India wherein war veterans and Veer Naris will be felicitated. The entire year is being celebrated as ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ to commemorate the golden jubilee of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended his best wishes to the people of India on the occasion and saluted the bravery and courage of the Indian Army.

“Today, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, I salute the valour and bravery of the Indian Army. I remember the bravery of our soldiers who wrote a new saga of bravery in the 1971 war. Their sacrifice is a source of inspiration for all Indians. Nation will always revere them,” Singh said on Twitter.

Home minister Amit Shah took to twitter and also wished the same saying that the Indian Army made a histornic change on the world map on this very day.

“On this day in 1971, the Indian Army, with its indomitable courage and valour, made a historic change on the world map, protecting the universal values of human freedom. This mark with golden letters in history will continue to make every Indian proud. Happy Vijay Diwas,” he tweeted.

In the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the Indian Army secured a historic victory over Pakistan Army, which led to the creation of Bangladesh and also resulted in the largest military surrender after World War-II.