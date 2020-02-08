‘Village Rockstars’ finds place in school textbooks

‘Dhunu’s guitar’ – a 10-year-old girl living in poverty in a village, dreams of owning a guitar and forming a band with the local boys.

The Assam government has added a chapter on Rima Das’s ‘Village Rockstars’ in the school syllabus so that children are inspired by the story ‘Dhunu’s guitar’.

Ten-year-old Dhunu lives in Kalardiya village near Chaygaon in Assam, India with her widowed mother and elder brother Manabendra. While helping her mother sell snacks at a local event, she becomes mesmerized by a band that’s performing there. The part that’s so delightfully hokey: the boys belt out their hits with musical instruments made of Styrofoam. She proceeds to copy them, carving a guitar.

Impressionable and tenacious at the same time, Dhunu reads a comic book and decides she wants to form a band playing real instruments. Rupee by rupee, she begins to save for the guitar. She reads an article in a scrap newspaper and decides that positive thinking can make the possession of the guitar materialize. But as floods destroy the family’s crops, Dhunu must choose her priorities.