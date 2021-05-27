Viral Sexual Assault Video: Four Accused Arrested In Bengaluru

In a latest development related to the viral video of a girl believed to be from the Northeast who was tortured and sexually abused, four of the five accused have been arrested on Thursday evening in Bengaluru.

A gang of five including a woman brutally tortured a young girl in their house in Ramamurthy Nagar.

The police arrested four in Avalahalli and the accused have been identified as Sagar, Mohemmed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babu, and Hakeel. The woman who was seen in the video is still missing.

According to a statement of Bengaluru police, the survivor is away in another state and a police force has been sent to trace her.

Earlier today, the Bangladesh police had revealed that the survivor and at least one of the perpetrators hail from Dhaka in Bangladesh.

However, after the arrest of accused, it has been confirmed that the the survivor and the four perpetrators belong to Bangladesh.

As per reports from Karnataka-based media outlets, all the accused have been residing in a rented house for few years and were running a prostitution racket. The survivor had eloped with some money. The perpetrators managed to traced her, assaulted her, and recorded the heinous crime when she refused to return the money.

The police also confirmed the heinous incident occurred in Bengaluru around 15 days ago.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh police have also launched an investigation and will bring back both the survivor and the perpetrators.

The video of the girl being tortured went viral on social media late Wednesday night showing the five culprits brutally abusing the girl.

According to several reports, the girl in the video was the same girl who had committed suicide recently in Jodhpur, Rajasthan identified as Lovikali Sumi from Nagaland. However, Jodhpur police clarified that the victim in the video and the girl who committed suicide in Rajasthan are not the same.

Assam Police also released the photos in its official Twitter handle and announced rewards for those who will find the culprits from wherever they belong to. In a tweet, the Assam Police said, “Anyone with information regarding this crime or the criminals may please contact us. They will be rewarded handsomely.”

An investigation is underway by police in Bengaluru to bust human trafficking rackets.