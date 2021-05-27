In a latest development related to the viral video of a girl believed to be from the Northeast who was tortured and sexually abused, the Bangladesh police have revealed the victim and at least one of the perpetrators hail from Dhaka in Bangladesh.

The accused has been identified by Bangladesh police as Rifatul Islam Hriday.

As per the information stated by the police officials of the neighbouring country, Islam had come to India four months ago.

Further, the police also confirmed the heinous incident occurred in Kerala around 15 days ago.

The Bangladesh police has launched an investigation and will bring back both the victim and perpetrator. It yes to be known if the victim and perpetrators knew each other.

The video of the girl being tortured went viral on social media since late Wednesday night showing the five culprits brutally abusing the girl.

The culprits slapped the girl and also stepped on the victim’s face before stripping her naked.

According to several reports, the girl in the video was the same girl who had committed suicide recently in Jodhpur, Rajasthan identified as Lovikali Sumi from Nagaland. However, Jodhpur police clarified that the victim in the video and the girl who committed suicide in Rajasthan are not the same.

Meanwhile, Assam Police also released the photos in its official Twitter handle and announced rewards for those who will find the culprits from wherever they belong to. In a tweet, the Assam Police said, “Anyone with information regarding this crime or the criminals may please contact us. They will be rewarded handsomely.”

“Though it is not clear where this incident took place and it may not be from Assam, we are reaching out to proactively locate the culprits,” Assam Police added.

