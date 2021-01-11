Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Blessed With A Baby Girl

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl in Mumbai on Monday afternoon.

Virat took to twitter to share the news. He wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

The new parents, who tied the knot on December 11, 2017, had announced the news of Anushka’s pregnancy in August last year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.