EntertainmentTop Stories

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Blessed With A Baby Girl

By Pratidin Bureau
118

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl in Mumbai on Monday afternoon.

Virat took to twitter to share the news. He wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

Related News

Tripura State Rifles Jawan Arrested For Raping Woman

WHO Officials To Visit China On Jan 14 To Probe COVID…

New Mutated COVID-19 Cases in India Climbs to 96

Traders’ Bodies Demand Ban On Whatsapp, FB Over New…

The new parents, who tied the knot on December 11, 2017, had announced the news of Anushka’s pregnancy in August last year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

You might also like
Regional

Bike riding miscreants firing on businessman

Regional

Pohila Bohag brings in rains-storm

Entertainment

Zubeen to release audios of ‘Maa’ today

National

When will rapes, sexual assault of women in shelter homes stop, asks SC

Top Stories

Tezpur MLA Brindaban Goswami Tests COVID-19+

Regional

Tiwa Autonomous Council Polls To Begin Tomorrow

Comments
Loading...