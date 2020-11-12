Virtual Court (Traffic), E-Challan Launched In Assam

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday launched ‘Virtual Court’ (Traffic) and E-Challan project at Assam Administrative Staff college in Guwahati’s Khanapara.

The initiative has been undertaken by the Information and Communication Technology Committee of Guwahati High Court in association with the Home department, Assam Police, in collaboration with NIC Assam, SBI and under the aegis of the e-committee, Supreme Court of India.

The event was attended by CM Sonowal, Chief Justice of Guwahati High Court, Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah, DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and other dignitaries.

Assam Police took to its twitter handle and thanked the Chief Minister for its inauguration.

“Thank You Hon’ CM Sh @sarbanandasonwal for inaugurating Virtual Court (Traffic) & e-Challan Project, which ushers a new era of accessibility, efficacy & transparency of services for citizens. Our gratitude goes to the SC E-Committee, Guwahati HC & GoA for the successful launch,”

