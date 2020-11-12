Top StoriesRegional

Virtual Court (Traffic), E-Challan Launched In Assam

By Pratidin Bureau
1

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday launched ‘Virtual Court’ (Traffic) and E-Challan project at Assam Administrative Staff college in Guwahati’s Khanapara.

The initiative has been undertaken by the Information and Communication Technology Committee of Guwahati High Court in association with the Home department, Assam Police, in collaboration with NIC Assam, SBI and under the aegis of the e-committee, Supreme Court of India.

The event was attended by CM Sonowal, Chief Justice of Guwahati High Court, Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah, DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and other dignitaries.

Related News

Sikkim: 1st Women’s Inter-Club Cricket Tournament Held

Comedian Kunal Kamra Slapped With Contempt Of Court Charges

33rd Guwahati Book Fair From Dec 30

Arunachal Panchayat, Municipal Elections In Dec

Assam Police took to its twitter handle and thanked the Chief Minister for its inauguration.

“Thank You Hon’ CM Sh @sarbanandasonwal for inaugurating Virtual Court (Traffic) & e-Challan Project, which ushers a new era of accessibility, efficacy & transparency of services for citizens. Our gratitude goes to the SC E-Committee, Guwahati HC & GoA for the successful launch,”

DGP Mahanta also tweeted about the event –

You might also like
Top Stories

IDOL Anomalies: Probe report to be out in 3 months

Regional

NSCN (K) Cadres Apprehended from Borlengeri

National

M Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach with full honours

National

Third Digital De-Addiction Clinic Opened in UP

Top Stories

Historic Warship INS Viraat Set For Dismantling

National

COVID-19: Telangana CM asks PM Modi to extend lockdown

Comments
Loading...