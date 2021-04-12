Virulent Strains Behind Surge In COVID Cases: AIIMS Chief

Amid the rapid surge in cases of coronavirus, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Dr. Randeep Guleria said on Monday that the possible reasons for the spike is related to circulation of highly infectious strains of SARS-COV-2 and people not following COVID-appropriate behaviour.

As per a PTI report, Dr.Guleria warned if the existing COVID situation is not reversed, the infection rate will affect the nation’s healthcare system severely.

The AIIMS director sought “stricter enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour on the ground level by the administration and authorities”.

“Earlier, if one sick person was able to infect around 30 per cent of their contacts, this time those getting the disease are infecting a larger number of people,” Guleria was quoted as saying in the PTI report.

“So, the rate of spread of the infection is fast possibly due to the highly infectious and transmissible strains circulating,” he added.

Various strains of SARS-CoV-2, including the UK, South Africa and Brazil variants, are circulating in India and have been termed as highly transmissible by experts.

“The AIIMS chief also urged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, even if it will not protect a person from contracting the infection, it will prevent its progression to a severe form and thereby reduce mortality”, Guleria said.

But wearing a mask and following other protocols is equally important, he added.