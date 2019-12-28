Vishal Dadlani in Dwijing fest; ‘Jai Aai Axom’ chants fill the air

Jai Aai Axom, a popular slogan from the Assam Movement days, reverberated in Dwijing festival on Friday night. Time and again whenever Assam has witnessed protests or uprising of any kind, the slogan has made an appearance because of its emotional appeal and connect.

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani, who has been quite vocal on the entire CAB/CAA predicament, had performed at Dwijing festival on Friday. During the show Vishal Dadlani tried to unite the gathering by chanting ‘Jai Aai Axom’.

Earlier, Dadlani posted a video on social media, where he queries, “At a time when the economy is in doldrums, does it make sense? If you do not have food in your houses, does it make sense to invite your neighbors for a party?”

“Indian youths are not finding employment, and farmers are committing suicide en masse, why are bringing outsiders for vote bank? You are distributing our limited resources.” He said.

Adding that he does not have any issues with refugees, Dadlani says he is baffled at the timing of this legislation. “What are you thinking? What do you understand? Why are you misleading people? This does not make sense.”

The much-awaited Dwijing festival began from Friday on the bank of the Aie River in Chirang district. Bodoland Territorial Council Chief Hagrama Mohilary inaugurated the 4th edition of the festival which aims at promoting tourism and vibrant culture of the indigenous communities residing in Bodoland Territorial Area District. The festival will continue till January 7.

This edition of Dwijing festival will include food carnival, exhibitions, games, sports, river campaigns and spectacular fashion shows.