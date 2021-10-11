Vishal Mega Mart Shut Down In Biswanath Until Further Notice

By Pratidin Bureau on October 11, 2021

The Vishal Mega Mart Shopping Mall has been sealed on Monday in Biswanath district until further notice.

The decision has been taken by the district police of Biswanath on Monday for the mall staff members not following and imposing Covid-19 protocols in the shopping complex.

The order has been issued today and the shut down of the mall has been applied from Monday until further notice, informed the Biswanath Police.

Earlier, the Vishal Mega Mart of Biswanath saw a huge crowd in the mall without masks and mall staffs not maintaining covid protocols amid heavy Durga Puja shopping of the people.

