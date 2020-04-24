Visit medical colleges only in an emergency: Himanta

Medical colleges reopen for general patients from Today: Himanta

The Assam government on Friday appealed to people to visit medical colleges only for emergency treatment. This, the government said, will prevent hospitals from getting crowded, and ensure social distancing, a necessity in the wake of Covid-19.

All medical colleges and district civil hospitals in Assam reopen for general patients from Friday, the state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

The State Health and Family Welfare Department has started rapid tests in the corona vulnerable areas including the ‘Spanish Garden’ at RG Baruah Road and Athgaon Kabarstan Masjid here as well as Lahorighat in Morigaon district.

Sharing this with the media on Friday, State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “All the 91 samples from Spanish Garden in Guwahati have been found negative in the rapid antibody tests conducted on Thursday”.

Moreover from today, rapid corona tests will be made available in all civil hospitals and medical colleges in the State, barring Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH).

From today, all medical colleges in the State will reopen for general patients. The department’s two-month agreement with the private hospitals will also continue. Assam started the rapid antibody testing from Thursday after getting the nod from Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).

The Assam Government has allowed inter-district movement for stranded people of Assam on 25, 26 and 27 April. More than 50,000 people have already registered through the helpline number ‘104’. Many people have also registered through the online link and a few have directly approached the Deputy Commissioner office.

ASTC has compiled all the data and will send the text messages which include all kinds of details like Name, Place of Boarding, Reporting and Timing.