Vivanta Guwahati Sustains Damages In Earthquake, Assures Patrons Are Safe

As a massive earthquake of 6.71 magnitude hit Assam, several properties across the state have been damaged. With its epicentre in Tezpur, the state’s capital Dispur was jolted too.

The city’s luxury hotel Vivanta Guwahati also sustained “minimal and superficial damage”, however, all their patrons and staff are safe.

A statement released by Vivanta Guwahati read, “…Whilst our hotel sustained minimal and superficial damage, all our guests and employees are safe. The safety of our guests and employees remains of paramount importance to us. We continue to monitor the situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Assam in these challenging and unfortunate times”.

The earthquake was followed by atleast ten aftershocks during the day with the latest one at 4:03 p.m.