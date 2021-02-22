Vivek Oberoi Announces Movie On Lachit Borphukan

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who attended chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s Majuli programme on Sunday, announced that he would be making a movie on the life of Ahom general Lachit Borphukan with around seventy percent artists from Assam.

The actor made the announcement during ‘Sahodar 2020-21’ on Sunday – a cultural exchange programme of different ethnic communities of the state held at Majuli’s Jengraimukh.

Further speaking on the occasion, the actor informed that steps would be taken to open around 30 centres for grooming students for competitive examinations in Assam under the I-30 programme.

“In the serene tea garden of awesome Assam. Soft breeze and captivating smell of tea leaves leave you enamoured,” said Vivek Oberoi in a tweet.

In another tweet, Oberoi said: “Always a great pleasure meeting my dear friend and big bro “Xorbada” the dynamic and extremely dedicated CM of Assam @sarbanandsonwal. It’s awesome to see such an honest, down to earth and simple [email protected]”