Volkswagen To Hike Price of Polo And Vento By Sept 1

German carmaker Volkswagen on Tuesday said it will hike prices of hatchback Polo and mid-sized sedan Vento by up to 3 per cent from September 1, stated a report from PTI.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said in a release that the upward revision in prices has been undertaken because of the rising input costs.

The company representatives said, “Volkswagen Passenger Cars India will increase prices, from September 1, across its flagship models – Polo and Vento, in lieu of the rising input costs. The price revision will be up to 3 per cent and 2 per cent across the variants of Polo and Vento, respectively.”

The price increase will not be applicable on the GT variant of the Polo carline, it added.

Volkswagen will offer protection from the price increase to customers, who have booked their vehicles by August 31, as part of its commitment towards customers.

