Vote For Govt That Upholds Constitution, Democracy: Ex PM Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, through a video message on Friday, has urged Assam voters to vote for a government that upholds democracy and constitution.

“For many years Assam has been my second home,” said Singh.

“The people of Assam enabled me to serve our country as Finance Minister of India for five years and as Prime Minister for 10 years. Today I am speaking as one of you. Once again the time has come for you to cast your ballot. You must vote wisely,” he added.

Speaking on insurgency in the state, the 88-year-old senior Congress leader said that Assam made a “new beginning” towards peace and development under the leadership of late Tarun Gogoi in 2001-2016.

“However it is now facing a very serious setback. Society is being divided on the basis of religion, culture and language. The basic rights of the common man are being denied. There is an atmosphere of tension and of fear,” he said.

He also said that the “ill-conceived” demonetization and “badly implemented” Goods and Services Tax (GST) have weakened the economy.

Further, the former PM stated that lakhs of people had lost their livelihoods, no jobs for youths and the rise in prices of fuel and gas have further added to the woes of the people.

“The poor are becoming poorer,” he said.

“You must vote for a government that upholds the constitution of India and the principles of democracy. You must vote for a government that will care for every citizen, for every community. You must vote for a government that will ensure inclusive growth.”

“You must vote for a government that will put Assam once again on the path of peace and development.”

Dr Singh also pointed out the five guarantees in Congress manifesto.

Assam will go to polls in three phases starting tomorrow (March 27). The polling will commence at 7 am for 47 constituencies across 12 districts in the first phase.