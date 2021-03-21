Vote Out ‘Loot Ka Engine’ Congress: PM Modi In Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that “double engine” NDA government will be voted to power again in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections and the public should vote out ‘loot ka engine’ Congress-led Mahajut alliance.

Addressing a public meeting and campaign for State cabinet minister Atul Bora in Bokakhat, the Prime Minister said Assam will get double engine ki sarkar, doosri baar, BJP sarkar.

Slamming the Congress, PM Modi said, the party is all about ‘Bomb, Bandook, and Blockade’, it is a confused party, filled with corruption, scams, violence, separatism, and false manifesto. While he claimed NDA has a double engine government, Congress has ‘loot ka engine’ government.

PM Modi also said under the NDA led government several developmental related works have been undertaken such as bridges have been constructed over River Brahmaputra, over ₹40,000 crore have been invested for the development of the oil and petroleum sector, poaching has been stopped in the wildlife corridors, tourism sector has enhanced, roads and highways have been constructed, sustainable livelihood of tea garden workers have been taken care of.

There is access to better drinking water, toilets, education, gas, electricity, and healthcare services since last five years, PM Modi adding, over ₹1,300 crore have been invested for biorefinery to help create ethanol from bamboo waste which generate employment

The BJP-led coalition government has been in power since 2016. It will contest all 126 assembly seats out of which BJP will alone fight 92 seats.

Polling for assembly elections in Assam is scheduled to begin with first phase of on March 27, second phase on April 1, and last phase to take place on April 6. The counting of votes is scheduled to happen on May 2.