Vote To Strengthen Democracy: Priyanka To Assam Voters

With the third and final leg of Assam assembly elections taking place, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday appealed to citizens to vote in large number “to strengthen the democratic process” at a time when there is an “irresponsible EC” and negative politics being played by the BJP.

“Today is the last phase of elections in Assam. I appeal to all my sisters and brothers to vote in large numbers to strengthen the democratic process,” Priyanka Gandhi said in Facebook post in Hindi.

“At a time when there is an irresponsible Election Commission (EC) and negative politics is being played by the ruling party, the people of Assam will choose the path of guarantee of development and progress,” she added.

The Congress-led ‘Mahajot’ has been raising questions over EC’s neutrality and functioning in the Assam polls after an EVM was found in a BJP candidate’s vehicle in Karimganj. The party said that if the poll body does not wake up now and remains “complicit” it will be fatal for democracy.

On Saturday, the Congress party also criticized the EC for relaxing the campaign ban on BJP heavyweight Himanta Biswa Sarma and said that it was a dark day for parliamentary democracy.